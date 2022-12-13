Insider Buying: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Buys 800 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Mary Jane King purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,244. The company has a market cap of $429.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 76.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

