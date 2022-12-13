Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($180.86).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 40 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($186.97).

On Monday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 50 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £149 ($182.80).

Shares of EZJ stock traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 370.20 ($4.54). 3,999,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 356.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.20. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.75 ($6.92).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

