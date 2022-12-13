Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

