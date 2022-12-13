Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

