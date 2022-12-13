Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 13,831 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $166.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.20 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

