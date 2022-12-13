Inscription Capital LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 3.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

