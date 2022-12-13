Inscription Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.00 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.