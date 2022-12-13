Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

