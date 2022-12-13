Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Veritex worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 103.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens upped their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

