Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

