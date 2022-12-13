Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

