Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.87. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,062,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,347,769.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 226,478 shares of company stock worth $2,010,782. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Further Reading
