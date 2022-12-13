Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.87. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,062,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,347,769.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 226,478 shares of company stock worth $2,010,782. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

