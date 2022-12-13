Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $265.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

