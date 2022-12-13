Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.99

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 106217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

