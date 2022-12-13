Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 279,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,368. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

