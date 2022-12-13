Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,116.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.31.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

