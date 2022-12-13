IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHI Stock Down 0.3 %

IHICY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 4,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,861. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.22.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. IHI had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHI will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

