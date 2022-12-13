IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $423.11 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

