IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $273.00 at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $228.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.75.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in IDEX by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.