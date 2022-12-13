IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $225.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.08. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

