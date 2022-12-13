IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Lowered to $117.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $734,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 29.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $2,892,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

