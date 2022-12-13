ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.87 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $160.78 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17052567 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,949,532.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

