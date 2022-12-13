Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.75. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27. The firm has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

