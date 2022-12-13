Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

