Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $123.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.