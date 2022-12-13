Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $449.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.