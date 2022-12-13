Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.