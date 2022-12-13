Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Clearfield comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Clearfield worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at $4,191,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $3,978,000. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 14.2% during the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clearfield by 55.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Stock Performance
CLFD stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
