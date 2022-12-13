Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

