Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 25,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.