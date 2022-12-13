Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.08

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

