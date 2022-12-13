Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,687 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 1.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

