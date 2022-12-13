Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $390,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

