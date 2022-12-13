Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $379.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $350.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $342.28.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

