High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in November

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 77.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

