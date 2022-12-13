High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in November

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
