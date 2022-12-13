HI Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $68.73 million and $775,704.03 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012699 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020809 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00240282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02450905 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $772,214.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

