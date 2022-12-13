HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.05 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $68.05 million and approximately $772,113.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02450905 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $772,214.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.