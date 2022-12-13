HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.08

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,982,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 248,702 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

