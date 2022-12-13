HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.30 Million in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Redwoods Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWOD. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Redwoods Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.