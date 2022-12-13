HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,270 Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $19,206,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,912. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.