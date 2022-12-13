HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 306,764 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II Price Performance

Shares of GTPB stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,728. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

