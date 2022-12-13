HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,604. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

