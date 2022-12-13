HGC Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

