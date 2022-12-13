Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
