Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.5627 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

