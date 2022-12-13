Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.5627 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

