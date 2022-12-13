Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $150.44 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00023999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.44 million and approximately $302,673.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00239806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09202196 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $293,838.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

