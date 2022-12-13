Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Insider Rodger Offenbach Sells 2,615 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) insider Rodger Offenbach sold 2,615 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $21,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HNNA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

