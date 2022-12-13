Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 904,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a market capitalization of $528.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.