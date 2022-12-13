Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $522,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded up $6.44 on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. 7,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,206. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

