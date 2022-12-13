Helium Trading Down 10.6% This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $265.92 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00011481 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009487 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,889,934 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
