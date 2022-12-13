HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $80,473.73 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $922.36 or 0.05374841 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00512337 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.99 or 0.30356206 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

